CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after acquiring an additional 519,638 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

