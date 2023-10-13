CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 398 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 270.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $387.06 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

