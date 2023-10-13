CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 4,968 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $23.65 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

