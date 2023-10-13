CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.22 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

