CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,347 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

