CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,593 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $276,426,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 783,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,009 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WTW opened at $210.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.