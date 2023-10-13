CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,975 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.24.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

