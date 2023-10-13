CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 530 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $127.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

