CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 137,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

