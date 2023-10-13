Channel Wealth LLC Acquires 1,759 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 69,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.2% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

