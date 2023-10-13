Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $447.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

