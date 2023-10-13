Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

