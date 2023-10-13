Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.44.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.09 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

