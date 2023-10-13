Citigroup Cuts Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $48.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Silgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Silgan by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

