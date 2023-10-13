Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,881 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $324.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.82 and its 200-day moving average is $274.15. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

