Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $49.45 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

