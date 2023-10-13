Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,048 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.