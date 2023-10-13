Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 799.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:SHYD opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

