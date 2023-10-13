Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 886.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

