Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cencora were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth $185,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth $8,589,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 56.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $187.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.77. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.07 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.