Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $292.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.86 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

