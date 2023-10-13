Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 155 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $87.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

