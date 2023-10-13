Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

CARZ stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

