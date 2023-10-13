Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 242.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 232,748 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

LNG opened at $174.42 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

