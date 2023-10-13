Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after purchasing an additional 463,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $162.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

