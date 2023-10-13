Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 305.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

