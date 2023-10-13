Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $429,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

