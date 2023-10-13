Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 327 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

