Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after purchasing an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 628,900 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $3,670,168 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

VRSK stock opened at $245.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

