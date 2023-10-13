Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IWN stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $138.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

