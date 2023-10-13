Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JULT opened at $31.22 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.