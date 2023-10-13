Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

PFFV opened at $22.12 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

