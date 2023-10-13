Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.