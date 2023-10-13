Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Shares of CCI opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

