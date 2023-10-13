Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $19.64 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $19.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.34. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.86.

Shares of CMI opened at $227.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.42. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

