DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,588 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

