Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAL opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

