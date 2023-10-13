Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 64 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $236.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.86.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

