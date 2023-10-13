Diversified LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 136,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

