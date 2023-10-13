Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,758 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

