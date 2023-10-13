Dollar General Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 45,811 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the average volume of 20,420 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $101.86 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $3,385,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.