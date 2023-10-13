Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.59.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $350.65 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

