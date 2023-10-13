Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

