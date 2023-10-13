Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Position Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,371.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $117,206.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,371.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,652,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,845,859 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

