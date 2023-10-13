Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

