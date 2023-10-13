Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

PFE stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

