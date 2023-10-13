Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

