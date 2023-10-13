Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.