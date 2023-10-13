Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Entergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $93.59 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

