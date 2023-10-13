Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,504,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $220.48 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.05. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.71.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

